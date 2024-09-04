Audio-Technica System 20 PRO Digital Wireless System Debuts

Stow, OH (September 4, 2024)—Audio-Technica has launched its new System 20 PRO, a self-managing, plug-and-play 2.4 GHz digital wireless system.

Designed to scale up to 20 channels in a variety of different environments, the system’s ATW-R1440 receiver is capable of receiving up to four transmitters. Receiver units can remain docked or be mounted up to 328 feet away and connected via Ethernet-standard cabling. Up to five chassis can be linked using included RJ12 cables.

Users have the option of employing Standard mode (10 channels) to minimize latency or HD mode (20 channels) to maximize channel count. The system is based around 24-bit/48 kHz digital audio, and received audio can be submixed within each receiver for situations with limited mixer input channels. Chassis displays show system ID, RF signal level, transmitter battery level, and system link status.

Setup and management are controlled via Audio-Technica’s Wireless Manager software, which can oversee multiple UHF, 2.4 GHz and DECT wireless systems from a single screen. In addition, AES128 encryption comes standard for security. The transmitters included in each system are paired and ready to use out of the box, and offer all-day operation on a full charge. Each receiver channel can be paired with up to four transmitters, allowing users to instantly switch between different transmitter configurations.

System 20 PRO transmitters are available in body-pack and handheld microphone configurations; both have two antennas built into the transmitters, OLED displays and slide-to-mute switches. The body-pack transmitters are fitted with water- and sweat-resistant cW-style locking 4-pin connectors for use with a variety of Audio-Technica microphones.

There are also two transmitter options for conference applications, a boundary microphone transmitter with a cardioid polar pattern and a desk stand transmitter with XLR gooseneck microphone connectivity. Both feature selectable mute operation (toggle, touch-to-talk, or touch-to-mute), variable mode LEDs and OLED display and a USB Type-C charging connection.