Meyer Sound Ready for Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Meyer Sound will dive into scoring works for film and mixing at the Mix Sound For Film & Television tomorrow!

Culver City, CA (September 29, 20223)—Meyer Sound will have a formidable presence at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30, taking place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA.

MEYER SOUND BLUEHORN HIGHLIGHTS THE LATEST SCORING WORKS FOR FILM

Experience dynamic and powerful modern music scores on the renowned Meyer Sound Bluehorn System in the historic Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage control room. The Bluehorn System takes sonic accuracy to new levels with a system that marries acoustic precision and digital modeling. This session will showcase a diverse assortment of music and scoring cues on a 5.1 monitoring system with flat frequency response and unprecedented phase linearity across the audible bandwidth.

Demos will run at the top of each hour.

MEYER SOUND PRESENTS MIX DEMOS IN STAGE 17

Join Meyer Sound for a showcase of film and TV mixes in the recently renovated Sony Pictures’ Stage 17. Featuring a new 7.1.4 Atmos Home Entertainment monitoring system, Stage 17 boasts a complement of Meyer Sound Acheron Designer loudspeakers, X-400C subwoofers, and HMS-10 cinema surround loudspeakers. Demos will run at the top of each hour.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.