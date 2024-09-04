Rockin’ in a Summer Wonderland

Lafayette, NY (September 4, 2024)—Labor Day weekend was just two days ago and it already feels like summer is over, but it was fun while it lasted. In upstate New York, part of that fun was the annual summer-long festival held by Wonderland Forest, a campground and concert venue run by GFY Entertainment. Located in Central New York’s Apple Valley, the site hosted concerts all season long on its outdoor Saloon Stage, powered by a 1 Sound audio system, provided by Upstate Stage & Lighting, a live production and installation company.

For the three-month installation, Upstate selected 1 Sound for the Saloon Stage, allowing it to accommodate everything from full rock bands to DJs. Central to the system were pairs of Contour CT212s on each side of the stage, used as the main left and right. Capable of delivering a max SPL of 145 dB, they provided the necessary long-throw coverage for the expansive outdoor field while keeping sound off the stage (and therefore out of the onstage mics) while also limiting the sound behind the stage where there was another concert stage set up. The CT212s were hung using a CT212 Fly Bar.

Enhancing the system’s low-end, four bi-amped SUB2112 subwoofers were deployed at the front and center of the stage, making the most of the 21-inch driver paired with two 12-inch drivers in each one. For front fills, Upstate installed a pair of Cannon C8 loudspeakers on the lip of the stage, and a few Contour CT28s were employed as DJ monitors, positioned atop left and right SUB2112s.