Brooklyn’s Warsaw Theatre Upgrades Speaker System

Brooklyn, NY (December 10, 2025)—The historic Warsaw Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, is sporting a new touring-grade speaker system after Clair Global Integration installed an Adamson rig there this summer.

Located in Greenpoint, the 1,000-capacity venue has been a staple of Brooklyn’s live scene for more than two decades, hosting a wide range of artists spanning punk, rock, hip-hop and electronic music. The update is intended to provide visiting engineers and performers experience with the same clarity, headroom and coverage expected from a modern touring system.

The main loudspeaker system comprises a stereo array of six CS10n, Adamson’s dual-10-inch powered intelligent line array cabinets, with two CS119 single 19-inch subwoofers flown above for low-end extension. Additional IS219 were installed under the stage for their high-powered output and low vertical profile. IS7p were deployed as front fills, and the entire system is matrixed and managed through the Adamson Gateway with Array Intelligence. On stage, artists perform using MG10 monitors and CS119 subwoofers.

“The recent Adamson installation at the Warsaw, by our partners at Clair Global Integration, has equipped the venue with a system that delivers exceptional impact while preserving the clarity and nuance of the most delicate sounds. As a result, artists like Sam Smith can evoke the power of a stadium tour while still creating an intimate atmosphere for an audience of roughly 1,000—making every performance feel truly special,” says Adam Duabe, applications support, AMER at Adamson Systems Engineering.

Sam Smith is currently winding up a residency at the Warsaw; the final show is Dec. 13.