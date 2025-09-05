SKAM Summer 2025 Turns It Up with dBTechnologies

Los Angeles, CA (September 5, 2025)—Networking, learning and digging great gigs never go out of style, so the stylish 2025 edition of the SKAM Summer Music Summit was a hit, bringing together tastemakers across music, technology and culture for two days in August at The Mondrian Los Angeles. Helping ensure everyone heard everything, from intellectual insights to blockbustin’ beats, dBTechnologies provided targeted sound solutions across multiple spaces throughout the event.

Founded by Sujit Kundu, CEO of SKAM Artist and Skam Division, the summit welcomed international DJs, influencers, and guests for pool parties, brand activations, and late-night sets. Sound production and deployment for the summit were managed by High Voltage, a Los Angeles–based AV company. System design support was provided by Marco Rodriguez, sales engineer at dBTechnologies, with on-site support from both Rodriguez and Darrin “B-Side” Young, director of Sales for dBTechnologies U.S. and a respected DJ in his own right.

Each system was carefully matched to its space, so the poolside stage featured dBTechnologies’ Ingenia IG1T column speakers paired with SUB 915 subwoofers, used to provide coverage and deep low end without spilling into neighboring properties. A Reevo 212 monitor ensured DJs could hear their work in a high-energy, outdoor environment.

The portable high-performance Reevo 210, combined with a DVA MS12 subwoofer, energized the Jack Daniels Karaoke lounge experience, striking the balance between vocal presence and musical depth in a more intimate setting. For the Twitch Live Stream room, the ES 1203 system provided sound that translated naturally for both in-person audiences and the online live broadcast.

“Our team was quite impressed with how loud and clean such a compact system sounded,” said Dan Villagomez of High Voltage. “We achieved the difficult task of high SPL where needed (by the pool) without noise complaints from the neighboring establishments.”