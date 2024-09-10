Sounding Off at Milwaukee Irish Fest 2024

Milwaukee, WI (September 10, 2024)—Milwaukee is known for its many breweries, and while surprisingly Guinness isn’t one of them (the Irish brand’s U.S. outpost is in Baltimore), that never stopped anyone from enjoying a good pint, traditional music, dance, food and more at the massive annual Milwaukee Irish Fest. This year’s event in August included a jaw-droppping 16 stages, presenting more than 100 performers in Henry W. Maier Festival Park on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Working with audio provider Clearwing Productions, American Music and Sound provided Allen & Heath consoles for deployment at all 16 stages, helping bring acts like The High Kings, Lúnasa, The Byrne Brothers, and Screaming Orphans to the crowds. Avantis and dLive consoles were used to handle the audio requirements of the festival’s main stages at both front of house and monitor positions in order to manage the processing demands of the festival’s biggest acts, providing flexible bus configurations, allowing for buses to be reallocated as monitor mixes, groups, matrices, or FX sends, and more.

For smaller stages, SQ and CQ series consoles were used as audio solutions, ensuring every performance resonated with clarity and precision. The SQ mixers brought 48 channels of input processing to each of the festival’s mid-sized venues, while the CQs—the most compact digital consoles in Allen & Heath’s lineup—gave acts 20 input processing channels.

“We’re thrilled to support Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again,” said Pat McConnell, Director of National Sales for Allen & Heath USA. “American Music and Sound, alongside Audio Biz and our partners Celtic MKE and Clearwing Productions, have proudly represented Allen & Heath at Irish Fest since 2016. Each year, the event dazzles tens of thousands with vibrant Irish culture, music, and festivity.”