Taipei Dome Transforms from Ballpark to Concert Arena

Taipei, Taiwan (July 30, 2024)—Baseball may be the American Pastime, but it is a worldwide phenomenon, as evidenced by the new Taipei Dome, which opened late last year. While it was primarily designed to host Chinese Professional Baseball League games, the indoor arena is a mixed-use facility, able to host 40,000 fans for baseball games—and then transform into a concert venue right after a game, keeping audiences in their seats.. Ensuring that everyone can hear everything, regardless of whether it’s an umpire’s gruff call or a trilling pop vocal, production specialist Ming Yang Lighting and Sound deployed Coda Audio’s flagship AiRAY system, supplied by Coda’s Taiwan distributor Orpheus Acoustics, to cover the venue.

Strict safety protocols relating to the use of the arena’s field meant that the production team had to assemble the loudspeaker ground stacks between the conclusion of the game and the start of the concert. No equipment could be placed onto the field during the game, and no dollies or carts were permitted on the field during set-up to protect the playing surface. This gave the crew only 15 minutes to manually handle all the loudspeaker ground stack units from storage areas into their precise positions.

Audio specialist Clark Chan designed the system, using Coda’s System Optimizer prediction software to plot the loudspeaker positions for optimal coverage. “The AiRAY system sounded amazing,” said Chan. “Its power, quality and compactness made it perfect for this job, removing a lot of stress. Coda’s System Optimizer is very intuitive to use, and the sound field simulation proved to be very precise.”

The system at the Taipei Dome comprised four stacks of four AiRAY used in conjunction with two SCP dual 18-inch sensor-controlled subs and a further two stacks of four AiRAY with one SC2 sensor controlled dual 15-inch bass extension. Three Coda Audio Linus T-Rack units each containing three Linus14d amplifiers powered the system.