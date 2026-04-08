Wonderfruit Festival is a Dusty Delight for Mr Team

Chonburi, Thailand (April 8, 2026)—Festival organizers always talk about creating a welcoming, musical environment for attendees, but Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival, now in its 10th year, is in many ways shaped by its environment. Held in The Fields at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Wonderfruit is situated in a forest clearing, and while it started out with 2,000 festivalgoers a decade ago, the most recent edition attracted more than 35,000, resulting in lots of good times, but also a lot of dust—lots and lots of fine dust that can get into every part of the audio equipment used by the event’s longtime sound reinforcement provider, Mr Team Productions.

“We have been supporting the show for a decade, so we are used to the dust,” says Suat ‘Pok’ Kohkiat, director of Mr Team Productions. “We now have a special treatment for the faders that helps us deal with it.”

The five-day, 24/7 festival has six main live stages and additional performance and workshop spaces. This year, Mr Team deployed 10 DiGiCo consoles for the run of the event, with support from Fuzion Far East, DiGiCo’s Thailand distributor. The range of consoles runs from the Quantum Q338 to the SD10, SD12 and S21, chosen in part because the desks could be moved on a moment’s notice to any other performace site on the festival grounds as events and needs popped up.

“With so many staffed stages, we had over 100 people on site, from sound engineers to stage-crew, so we needed desks that were reliable and accessible,” said Joshua Oates, Fuzion’s business development director. “DiGiCo is a consistently reliable digital console, so we actually take our clients, perspective and current, to the festival to show them exactly what is possible.”