Adamson Launches Vergence Group at Major Festival

Zhuhai, China (November 20, 2025)—Adamson’s new Vergence Group Series made its debut at Vision and Colour Music Festival (VAC), central China’s largest EDM event. Over the course of two days, the festival featured performances from international DJs like Calvin Harris, Chris Lake, Illenium, Excision, and Outlaw (DJ Snake). Providing audio for the event was Real Music Acoustics and Lighting Technology, which fielded Adamson’s Vergence Group VGt line arrays and VGs subwoofers.

Over the course of the weekend, Real Music Acoustics deployed 20 VGt mains and 24 flown VGs subwoofers per side; a dozen E15s over a half-dozen E12 outfills; a whopping 54 E219 ground subs; 16 E12 front fills; eight S10 downfills per side; and 18 E15, 12 S10, and 12 E219 delays.

To ensure the system was used to its full potential, system designer Richie Wang and system engineer Liu Kaiji worked alongside the Real Music Acoustics team to ensure audio delivery across the sprawling outdoor venue.

“The debut of the VGt and VGs at VAC Festival was a great experience,” said Lee Stevens, Director of Sales, APAC at Adamson Systems Engineering. “The Vergence Group Series gives double the power to allow people to feel the music no matter where they’re standing in the festival, and we were able to use ArrayIntelligence 1.3 to bring a well-rounded experience for the audio engineers.”