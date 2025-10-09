Abbey Road Announces First Producer in Residence

Kid Harpoon to be based at the facility, consult on tech and expand audio education through Abbey Road Amplify.

London, U.K. (October 9, 2025)—Abbey Road Studios has announced its first ever producer in residence, Grammy and Brit award-winning producer, songwriter and musician, Thomas Hull, aka Kid Harpoon.

According to an announcement from Abbey Road, “Kid Harpoon will have complete access to Abbey Road as his creative playground and studio home in the UK, as well as its collection of vintage gear, microphones and instruments, and future tech including Audiomovers. He will also consult on the studios’ music tech and innovation work.”

Part of Kid Harpoon’s new position will include active participation in Abbey Road’s free education programs for the next generation of artists and producers. This includes Abbey Road Amplify, which is expanding to Manchester for the first time this year for a series of panels and studio workshops. In addition to Kid Harpoon, the likes of Everything Everything, Fraser T Smith, Rosie Danvers and Rich Turvey are all confirmed to take part in Amplify, with more artists and industry experts to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Born in Chatham, England, Kid Harpoon’s genre-defying work has helped define the sound of modern pop. After launching his career as a solo artist in the mid-2000s, he quickly emerged as one of music’s most sought-after collaborators, hailed by Billboard as “pop’s new secret weapon.”

Spanning artists at the top of their game across pop, rock, country, alt and Latin, his credits include Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Florence + the Machine, Inhaler, Kings of Leon, Jessie Ware, David Byrne and more.

His long-running collaboration with Styles includes all three of the artist’s albums, most notably Harry’s House, which Kid Harpoon co-wrote and co-produced, winning album of the year at both the Grammy and Brit Awards. The album’s single “As It Was” spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, became the UK’s best-selling single of 2022, and has surpassed 2 billion global streams.

Kid Harpoon was also behind Miley Cyrus’ global juggernaut Flowers, which broke Spotify’s all-time streaming records in back-to-back weeks and won both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The track has now exceeded 2.5 billion streams worldwide. Most recently, Kid Harpoon produced all 12 tracks on David Byrne’s new album, Who is the Sky?.