Buy Your Own Abbey Road REDD Console

London, UK & Shell Rock, IA (January 14, 2026)—Abbey Road Studios and Chandler Limited have unveiled their REDD Mixing System, a fully modular mixing console that may be configured with a combination of EMI’s renowned REDD, TG and RS channel and bus cassettes.

Effectively the first EMI Recording console to be released in over 50 years, the custom-configurable system will fit into any 12U rack space and may be expanded to “nearly any size” using additional rack bays, according to the companies’ joint statement.

All cassettes (EMI’s term for a console module) are 100% hardwired—with no surface-mount components, ribbon cables or PC-mount switches—and hand-assembled, just as they were at the original EMI Hayes manufacturing facility in England. The systems may be easily assembled, the companies say, and both tube and solid-state cassettes can be intermixed. All units are transformer-balanced in and out.

There are three choices of input cassette: the Class A, TG2-style preamp combined with Chandler’s 4-band Curvebender EQ; the all-tube REDD mic pre/EQ with switchable pop and classic EQ curves; and the MKI TG with germanium transistors, its design taken directly from the first TG desks built circa 1969 (to be released Q4 2026).

The two bus cassette types comprise a Class A, TG2-style circuit and a tube bus that uses a new RS61 type circuit. Bus cassette features include a wet/dry mix on the stereo bus with switchable insert point, NAB/IEC stereo bus EQ, a low-level insert on each send and preamp-style coarse and fine gain for driving buses or adjusting bus gain structure.

Each console send offers a low-level insert. It can be used to reamplify any console input cassette and also enables any guitar pedal or low-level effects device to be inserted on any send.

A 12-channel expander cassette provides a dozen Class A TG2-style circuits with 12 transformers. Multiple expanders can be combined for large “mix-in-the-mix systems” or for additional instrument/effect returns.

A stereo channel master cassette, using the Class A TG2-style circuit, provides master bus functionality for bigger systems and includes wet/dry mix capability and a switchable insert point.

A control room cassette features speaker switching with a discrete op amp speaker output, a discrete op amp headphone amplifier, monitor source selection, talkback and other expected features.

The REDD Mixing System will initially be available in the United States through Chandler Limited as a special order with expected delivery dates of August 2026. Wider sales distribution will be announced later.