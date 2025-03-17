Abbey Road Institute to Launch L.A. Campus This Year

Abbey Road Institute is opening its newest campus in Los Angeles later this year with 19-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Rafa Sardina at the helm.

Los Angeles, CA (March 17, 2025)—Abbey Road Institute is opening its newest campus in Los Angeles later this year with 19-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Rafa Sardina at the helm.

Sardina, whose list of award-winning collaborations includes work with Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Elvis Costello, Alejandro Sanz, Dr. Dre, Plácido Domingo, D’Angelo and Lady Gaga, has designed the new campus and studio complex, aiming to provide Abbey Road Institute students with a professional experience tailored to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles campus will feature Abbey Road Institute’s existing curriculum, along with a faculty comprising L.A.-based producers, engineers and musicians such as Alan Meyerson, Mix contributor Barry Rudolph, John Boylan, Vanessa Garde and others.

Abbey Road Institute’s program for aspiring music producers and engineers focuses on a small, focused learning environment, with a program emphasizing hands-on, apprenticeship-style training to equip graduates with the skills necessary to launch their own careers. The school will offer a Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering, as well as additional diplomas in Audio Post Production for Film & TV and Music Business set to be launched in the future.

“Abbey Road Institute Los Angeles is the culmination of a long-held dream,” said Sardina. “I want to share the invaluable professional experiences of my closest musical colleagues and myself with outstanding new generations of mixers, producers, and other music and music business professionals. I can’t wait to welcome our first students and witness the beginning of their exciting career journeys.”

Abbey Road Institute London-based CEO, Luca Barassi, noted, “We are thrilled to be working with Rafa and his team as we continue expanding our educational footprint in the U.S. Rafa has a strong affinity with how we teach and an ambition to pass on his expertise to the next generation. Establishing our second U.S. campus in Los Angeles—a creative, dynamic, and globally influential city— will provide students with an immersive experience at the heart of a thriving international music scene.”