CAS, MPSE, AMPS Team Up on Sound Credit Initiative

The Cinema Audio Society, together with the Motion Picture Sound Editors and Association of Motion Picture Sound, is launching the next step in its Sound Credit Initiative.

CAS President Karol Urban explains: “From production through post-production, sound professionals contribute to creative storytelling and the elevation of the audience’s experience. This initiative allows filmmakers and studios to recognize their sound department’s importance in a film’s overall success.”

AMPS Chair Rob Walker comments, “Sound teams create 50 percent of a movie and win awards for their creative contribution, but they are positioned far down the list of credits. This initiative is a move toward representative credits. It’s time to give fair credit where it is due”.

And MPSE President Mark Lanza added: “While there is a technical aspect to sound for film, the overwhelming majority of what sound people do is creative. Sound is visceral. It tells the audience where we are, focuses the audience on what we want them to feel, and leads them through an elaborate illusion. The people creating these works are amazing artists and should be addressed as such.”

The link to the petition is at http://soundcreditinitiative.org/

CAS STUDENT AWARD FINALISTS

Five finalists from schools around the world have been invited to attend the 57th Annual CAS Awards, where the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed and receive a $5,000 check. The CAS Student Recognition Award Finalists are: