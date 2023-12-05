‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘American Fiction’ Audio Team

Los Angeles, CA (December 5, 2023)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind American Fiction. The event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind American Fiction, presented by MGM Studios. The panel will include:

Hilda Rasula, ACE — Editor

Laura Karpman — Composer

Four-time Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman brings a unique and conceptual voice to her significant body of work spanning film, television and video games. In film, she is known for her scores to Miss Virginia, which stars Uzo Aduba; the Netflix fan-favorite romantic comedy Set It Up; Sony’s Paris Can Wait starring Alec Baldwin and Diane Lane; Lionsgate’s The Cotton Club Encore; Fox Searchlight’s Step and Black Nativity, as well as the animated shorts Sitara and Walk Run Cha-Cha, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2020.

For television, Karpman most recently scored the HBO series Lovecraft Country and the Discovery Channel docu-series Why We Hate, for which she earned two Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary” and “Outstanding Main Title Theme Music.” Her other television credits include WGN America’s award-winning historical drama series Underground, the PBS Peabody award-winning series Craft in America, and Showtime’s Sid and Judy. Karpman’s celebrated compositions have also influenced the expansive gaming industry, serving a multitude of titles and earning two GANG Awards. Her credits include Microsoft’s Project Spark; Kinect Disneyland Adventures, Warner Brothers’ Guardians of Middle Earth, a Chinese action score for Kung Fu Panda 2 for DreamWorks/THQ, Sony’s Everquest 2 and its corresponding updates, the PS3 launch title and PSP versions of Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom, as well as contributing to Clive Barker’s Jericho and Halo 3. Karpman lives and works in her beachfront home in Los Angeles with her wife, composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, their son and two dogs.

Mandell Winter — Supervising Sound Editor

With more than two decades of experience, two-time Emmy Award-nominated Supervising Sound Editor Mandell Winter has supervised sound for major studio blockbusters, independent features and high-profile television series. Winter received his Emmy nominations for his work on HBO’s critically-acclaimed Western Deadwood: The Movie and Season 3 of HBO’s anthology crime series True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali. His accolades further include seven MPSE Golden Reel Award nominations. Other notable credits include: The Equalizer franchise, Emancipation, The Magnificent Seven, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Winning Time, and American Fiction.

Winter’s journey in sound production began after graduating from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Throughout his career, he has worked in various aspects of sound production, including Foley, ADR, sound design, sound effects, and dialogue editing. As a passionate artist, Mandell brings his talents to every project, breathing life into each unique vision. Whether capturing the energy of a boxing match or recreating the sounds of a Western gunfight, he consistently rises to the challenge and delivers excellence.

To catch this panel, as well as panels on The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, Oppenheimer, Maestro, Wonka, Napoleon and The Killer, register now for the free online event!