SMPTE Executive Director to Step Down

White Plains, NY (October 25, 2021) — Barbara Lange will step down as the SMPTE ‘s executive director at the end of this year after serving for 12 years in the role.

During her tenure, Lange has reportedly guided SMPTE through a dynamic period of growth, extending the Society’s leadership as a global standards organization, and working closely with staff, volunteers, members and the SMPTE Board of Governors to make SMPTE a more inclusive organization.

“Of all that SMPTE has achieved during my tenure, I’m most proud of how we’ve transformed the Society into a modern organization that remains very relevant 105 years after its founding,” said Lange. “I’ve had the honor of working with so many impressive people to help SMPTE thrive and continue to play a vital role in supporting the media industry. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the home office staff and SMPTE volunteers, the Society today stands ready for any future challenge.”

A short list of SMPTE achievements during Lange’s tenure includes the creation and institution of a new, more comprehensive three-year strategic business plan process; reimagination of the SMPTE brand and the Society’s web presence; the launch of the SMPTE Digital Library; completion of a successful capital fundraising campaign and celebration of the Society’s centenary; publication of more than 200 engineering documents including groundbreaking standards such as SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2067 (IMF), and SMPTE ST 2084 (HDR); production of the first virtual presentation of the Society’s annual technical conference; successful navigation of the pandemic through the acquisition of government support and loan forgiveness; and the launch of the innovative Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) program.

Through technical conferences and an expanding offering of educational programs and courses, SMPTE has educated tens of thousands of professionals, helping to further their knowledge and careers. Both individual and corporate membership increased in the past decade, and the number of SMPTE Sections worldwide increased to include India, Pittsburgh, Poland, and the United Kingdom, while nearly a dozen new Student Chapters were launched during Lange’s tenure.