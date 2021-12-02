Sound Productions Makes the Cut for Fundraiser

Irving, TX (December 2, 2021)—Pro audio retailer Sound Productions has long provided backline rental sound equipment for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s annual Snowball Express, an event for the families of fallen military heroes that brings together more than 1,750 children and their surviving parent/guardian for a five-day retreat. The program doesn’t need gear this year, so Sound Productions opted to support the organization by raising more than $10,000 with a “Cut for a Cause” fundraiser that included seeing company CEO Joshua Curlett get shorn.

In previous Snowball Express retreats, children created different productions in honor of the parent they lost – singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, and more, so SoundPro providing gear free of charge. “The reason why the Snowball Express has been so exciting for us is that it merged a love for children and production with support for the military and their families, inspiring SoundPro to get involved very quickly with these retreats,” Curlett explained. “It’s a passion, being able to serve the families of those that fight and fall to keep us free.”

This year, SoundPro wanted to continue to support the program through a financial contribution, with a goal to raise $100 for every year the company has been in business, rounding up for a total of $5,000. As an incentive, Curlett pledged to match the funds raised, as well as to shave his head when the goal was reached. Ultimately, the fundraiser exceeded its goal, and Curlett matched and shaved, with a grand total of $10,330 going to the cause.

Donations are still being accepted on the SoundPro “Cut for a Cause” Gary Sinise Foundation fundraising page.