Van Halen / Doobie Brothers Engineer Donn Landee Passes at 79

Donn Landee was revered for his work engineering classic albums by Van Halen, Van Morrison, The Doobie Brothers, The Doors, Neil Young and many others.

Los Angeles, CA (April 6, 2026)—Veteran recording engineer Donn Landee died of natural causes in early April at the age of 79. Across a 50-plus-year career, he worked with many of the biggest names in music, including Van Halen, The Doobie Brothers, Little Feat, Van Morrison, The Doors, The Animals, Arlo Guthrie, Carly Simon, The Everly Brothers, Carole King, Neil Young, Randy Newman, James Taylor and others.

Little Feat keyboardist Bill Payne warmly recalled working with the engineer in a 2001 Mix article, noting, “Donn Landee was always there to help you out and work with you. A lot of times, engineers would stake out their turf and say, ‘This is how it’s done,’ but what was great about Don, and people like Nathaniel [Kunkel] and George Massenburg, too, is they’re willing to meet you halfway or ask you what it is you’re after and then help you get it. It doesn’t mean that what I’m looking for is necessarily the best idea, but they don’t prejudge it.”

In the same story, Little Feat guitarist Paul Barrere recalled, “Donn was always right there getting the great sounds on ’em. He was also full of good ideas—like I remember he suggested that on ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’ that we go for that Ray Charles string sound.”

Born February 26, 1947, recording was a part of Landee’s life from a young age, as his father’s second wife, Janie McFadden was an RCA recording artist and he accompanied her to the studio from time to time. Additionally, his father was an electronics engineer who worked for an industrial RF equipment manufacturer, so it wasn’t uncommon to find professional recording equipment of the era, like Ampex tape machines and Telefunken U47 mics, around his home.

Attending Santa Monica City College in the mid-1960s, Landee gained more engineering experience working at the campus radio station, KCRW; graduating in 1968, he landed his first recording studio job at Tom Hidley’s T.T.G. Studios, which was founded only three years earlier. As one of the first 16-track capable facilities in Los Angeles, the facility attracted the cream of the rock world, and while he initially paid his dues recording commercials and jingles there, it wasn’t long before Landee was engineering efforts like The Doors’ third album, Waiting for the Sun.

Moving on to Sunwest Recording Studios, Landee recorded multiple albums with Arlo Guthrie and captured Frank Zappa’s pet project, The GTOs, on their Permanent Damage album, before moving to Warner Brothers Records as a staff engineer in 1971. Often paired with producer Ted Templeman, the engineer quickly made a name for himself recording hits and helping musicians find the sounds they wanted.

While Landee captured many of The Doobie Brothers’ classic hits, including “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “China Grove,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes” and more, it’s his work with Van Halen that cemented his position in the pantheon of legendary engineers. In addition to recording the band’s first eight albums from 1978’s self-titled debut through 1988’s OU812, he was named a co-producer on two of the group’s albums, and also engineered Eddie Van Halen’s guest guitar solo for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” the third single from Thriller.

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Additionally, Landee famously helped Eddie Van Halen build a pioneering private 16-track recording facility, 5150 Studios, in the guitarist’s backyard in 1983. The pair skirted around local zoning laws during construction by telling city inspectors that they were building a racquetball court.

Though Landee moved on from working with the band around the turn of the 1990s, he remastered the group’s albums for a number of reissue campaigns and box sets, including the recent 40th anniversary edition of 5150, which was released on March 27, 2026.