Grammy-Winning Producer/Engineer Unveils Dream Studio

Montreal, Canada (May 19, 2026)—Producer and engineer Will Yip, who won a Grammy for his contributions to Turnstile’s album, has launched Memory Music Studios, a multi-room facility in South Philadelphia.

Yip recently won a 2026 Grammy Award for best rock album as co-producer, with Brendan Yates, and recording engineer, along with Jason Lader, for Turnstile’s Never Enough. “Even on my most important or high stakes record to date…I walked into a really famous studio and I had them swap out their monitors for Focals; I can’t make a record without Trio6,” Yip says.

His newly opened Memory Music Studios houses three control rooms and three live rooms, and a mixing and mastering room. Each of the four rooms features a pair of Focal Trio6 ST6 monitors. The facility also features two comfortable, well-appointed lounges and vast on-site resources of guitars, amplifiers, keyboards and outboard gear.

“I just wanted to build my dream studio,” explains Yip, who was born and raised in Philadelphia. “I wanted to give Philadelphia and the community of musicians I work with a haven to create. It sounds simple, but I really wanted to collect what I loved and hated about working in studios all over the world and make the most ergonomic and freeing place to make a rock record. Those ideas have grown and evolved through working in some of the best studios in the world and spending the last 19 years working in Studio 4, in Conshohocken, PA.”

Yip, whose credits also include Title Fight, Superheaven, Circa Survive, Neck Deep, Sleeping With Sirens, Code Orange and Turnover, continues, “The Trio6s completely changed my audio life. I’ve always searched for the perfect monitor that has detail and makes me work, while still being the most enjoyable to listen to for everyone in the studio. The Trio6 far surpasses anything I’ve ever dreamt of.

“There’s now life before and after the Trios for me. Before, I would have to reference between five sets of monitors and stereo systems before I could commit to how the low end or mid-range detail was sitting. Now I have the Trios, it’s a one-stop shop.”