Juno Awards Name Producer and Engineer of the Year

More than 40 awards were given out at the 55th Juno Awards, including for producer and recording engineer of the year.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada (April 1, 2026)—More than 40 awards were given out at the 55th Juno Awards at TD Coliseum in Hamilton on March 29, including for producer and recording engineer of the year.

At the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) gala, broadcast on CBC and hosted by comedian Mae Martin, Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae was the big winner, taking home four of the six awards she was nominated for. In a carbon copy of last year’s Junos, she won the same exact categories, nabbing Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Sports Car”) and both Album and Pop Album of the Year (So Close To What).

The winners in the production and engineering categories were as follows:

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year:

Henry “Cirkut” Walter

citing his work on:

“APT.”—co-producer: Bruno Mars, Omer Fedi & Rogét Chahayed | APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Abracadabra”—co-producer Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga | MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

“Disease”—co-producer Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga | MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

“A Little More”—co-producer Blake Slatkin & Ed Sheeran | A Little More – Ed Sheeran

“IT girl”—co-producer Lostboy | IT girl – JADE

“AEOMG”—co-producer M-Phazes | Why Not More? – Coco Jones

Recording Engineer of the Year:

Shawn Everett

citing his work on:

“12 to 12” – sombr

“End of the World” – Miley Cyrus