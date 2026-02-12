ATK Audiotek Manages Stadium Sound for Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles, CA (February 12, 2026)—ATK Audiotek employed 87 Focusrite RedNet Dante-networked audio converters and interfaces at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, to handle the pre-game, halftime and in-game sound at Super Bowl LX.

“Having a robust Dante network backbone with RedNet enables us to distribute audio throughout the stadium rapidly as production needs evolve, whether that means accommodating last-minute changes or integrating additional sources,” stated Kirk Powell, engineer-in-charge for ATK Audiotek, a Clair Global company. “This infrastructure provides the flexibility to reroute signals in real time and adapt on the fly, allowing us to respond efficiently to dynamic production requirements while maintaining system stability and consistent audio performance across the entire stadium.”

In addition to managing all “in-bowl” audio within the stadium, ATK was also responsible for distributing signals for key partners such as NFL Films, NFL Network and Westwood One Radio.

Like last year, ATK employed an L-Acoustics P.A., this year deploying an L-Acoustics AVB drive system for the first time. This year’s setup also featured 28 RedNet D64R 64-channel MADI bridges; 17 RedNet D16R MkII 16-channel AES3 I/O’s to manage digital signal transport with AES for smaller channel counts; 25 RedNet A16R MkII 16-channel analogue I/O interfaces to provide analog backup for the AVB-networked P.A. system; 10 RedNet MP8R 8-channel remote-controlled mic pre’s with dual PSUs to capture audience reaction and Atmos microphones for Apple Music’s Atmos halftime show mix; and seven RedNet AM2 stereo audio monitoring units.

“The Super Bowl represents an enormous technical and logistical undertaking each year, with hundreds of discrete audio sources that must be precisely managed and delivered to multiple destinations across the production ecosystem,” Powell noted.

“Orchestrating a signal network of this scale requires infrastructure that is both rock-solid and highly scalable, which is why Focusrite RedNet is foundational to our workflow. We’ve deployed all available redundant hardware to support the demands of the event, resulting in a highly resilient and tightly integrated audio system. RedNet’s low-latency networking, flexible routing, and seamless interoperability allow us to efficiently manage a complex signal environment, ensuring consistent performance, system stability, and the broadcast-quality standards expected of a production at this level.”