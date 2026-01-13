ATK Tackles RF at CMAs

Making certain the thousands of fans packed into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville—and millions more watching at home—could hear every note at the CMAs was ATK/Audiotek.

Nashville, Tenn.—One of the biggest events in country music every year is the annual Country Music Awards, and the recent 59th edition was no exception. Making certain the thousands of fans packed into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville—and millions more watching at home—could hear every note at the CMAs was ATK Audiotek.

The production team went heavy on Shure Axient Digital Wireless and PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring systems; as a result, ATK provided wireless support with 34 channels of Axient Digital and 24 channels of PSM 1000 powering 116 belt packs per side, the company said.

The show featured Shure KSM11 microphones for host duties and standout performances, including Luke Combs, who also paired the KSM11 for his collaboration with BigXthaPlug. Other artists that used Shure Axient Digital and mic capsules included Old Dominion and Megan Moroney, using a Shure SM58; Chris Stapleton, using a wired SM58; Riley Green, us-ing a Beta 58A; Zach Top, using KSM9; Little Big Town, using the KSM11 and SM58; Ella Lang-ley using the SM58; and Patty Loveless, using the SM58.

“I still continue to be amazed by the rock-solid performance, operating range and tolerance to interference [of Axient Digital],” James Stoffo, RF coordinator for the CMA Awards, said. “One diversity set of antennas upstage center covered an entire arena from the stage to the back of house. When the transmitters were anywhere in the arena, I had completely pegged RF indication at the receivers. Exactly what you want to see.”