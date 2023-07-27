Aussie Horror Flick Edited and Mixed with Fairlight

Fremont, CA (July 26, 2023)—Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism, a new horror film directed by Nick Kozakis, was completed using Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio, including the Fairlight desktop audio editor console.

Inspired by true events, the film, in which a devout Christian begins to suspect his mentally ill wife is demonically possessed, was shot in regional Victoria, Australia over 24 days. ADR recording, as well as sound editing for the entire film, was accomplished by supervising sound editor Benni Knop, who used DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight page along with the Fairlight desktop audio editor and Fairlight desktop console.

“We used Fairlight for sound editing the whole film and it was incredible,” Klop said. “The Fairlight desktop audio editor was so quick to move around the film and edit clips; it was less fatiguing on my hands than using a mouse and keyboard and it was also way more fun! I also used the Fairlight Desktop Console for mixing the film, and with its 12 faders, I had all the control I needed.”

Knop continued, “I love Fairlight’s clip effects. Being able to add VST straight onto each individual clip, including things like iZotope RX for cleaning dialogue, EQing the clip, adding or reducing clip gain, and I could also do all things with the Fairlight desktop audio editor. I also love the ADR features in Fairlight. The fact that it’s built-in natively and so easy to use. Cueing up your ADR and having the dialogue script on the screen with cues makers for the actor is just amazing.”

DaVinci Resolve Studio was also used extensively for color correction and editing, and for VFX work, using the Fusion page.

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism is available in North America on Tubi. The film has also been picked up by XYZ Films for release in North America.