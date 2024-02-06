Option Media Opts for Fairlight

Option Media has adopted DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight for audio post production in a recent overhaul of its legacy systems.

Fremont, CA (February 6, 2024)— Belgian audio and video post-production facility Option Media has adopted DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight for audio post-production in a recent overhaul of its legacy systems.

Option Media now uses Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio for both audio post-production and picture finishing. Its facilities has seven studios including a dedicated foley stage and 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mix rooms, as well as two remotely accessible audio suites.

The new systems run on Windows 11 PCs, featuring DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G capture and playback cards, Fairlight Audio Accelerator PCIe cards and Fairlight Audio Interfaces. Blackmagic Design’s Fairlight Desktop Audio Editor, Fairlight Console Channel Faders and Fairlight Console Channel Control panel play a pivotal role in the facility. With all systems tied to a central media server, Option Media uses a network project server.

“For larger projects, the time saved in transferring work between departments is significant. There’s almost no need for exporting or importing via intermediate formats,” Frank van Caesbroeck, chief production officer at Option Media, explains. “For smaller, fast turnaround projects, we can now manage everything within DaVinci Resolve, from ingest to final delivery.”

When Option Media established two remote sites to accommodate various team members, van Caesbroeck says, “In the beginning, we utilized standard file transfer tools like WeTransfer for moving our projects. However, we now host any project media that needs sharing with remote locations directly on the Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB, with Dropbox syncing in the background.”

“Any new audio captured or rendered is then automatically synced across all our locations. With the integration of Blackmagic Cloud and the network attached storage, we can now edit, pre-mix and complete the final mix in a studio at Option Media, without the need to physically move media or projects.”