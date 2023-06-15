Immersive MMG Talks Mixing and Mastering Tools

Fremont, CA (June 14, 2023)—Lancaster, PA-based Immersive Music/Media Group has been using Fairlight software and hardware from Blackmagic Design to mix and master projects for its musician and postproduction clientele.

“From Grammy-nominated producers to audio engineers to instrumentalists, Fairlight has met the demands of our spatial workflow and supported our music clientele since we implemented it in 2020,” said Doug Greer, founder of Immersive MMG. The audio and video production facility is using DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight audio post-production tools and a five-bay Fairlight advanced console.

According to Immersive MMG creative director Ken Mertz, “It’s important for us to work with clients in-house, remotely or a combination of both. For example, we were approached by engineer, songwriter and Grammy-nominated producer Matthew Shell, who was interested in creating Dolby Atmos versions of several of his own projects. Although he was on a tight schedule, he still wanted a hands-on approach to the mixing of his compositions. He sent us his stems ahead of time, and from there, we loaded them into Fairlight and set up Atmos mixes in-house. He came to our studio and was able to make the final adjustments to five songs and return home with the rendered files the same day, all thanks to the smooth workflow within Fairlight.”

“We can mix with native Atmos integration and patch ins and outs to and from additional in-house hardware, computers and speaker setups, all from within Fairlight’s Patch Input/Output menu,” noted Immersive MMG engineer Chris Keeney. “The ability to swap the order of effects, dynamics and EQ in the Fairlight mixer allows extra control when needed for a greater variety of workflows.”

Additionally, since Immersive MMG’s inception, the facility has used additional Blackmagic Design gear including DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel for color grading and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras, as well as using DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and grading.