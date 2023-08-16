Inside The Sound Of ‘The Boys’

New York, NY (August 17, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny as he talks with Wade Barnett, MPSE, supervising sound editor on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ as they discuss his work on Episode 308, “The Instant White-Hot Wild.”

Wade Barnett, MPSE — Supervising Sound Editor

Wade Barnett is a supervising sound editor based in Los Angeles, working for Formosa Group. He has been working in sound for 18 years, and received his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Production from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He has also studied audio engineering at the Los Angeles Recording School. He got his first union gig working in sound on an ADR stage as an ADR recordist, and has since moved on to edit Sound Effects, Dialog, ADR, and Foley; he has worked full-time as a supervising sound editor for the last decade.