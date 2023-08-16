Watch Every Panel from ‘Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023’ Free!

New York, NY (August 16, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny and moderator Jennifer Walden as they talk with the audio teams behind streaming’s biggest shows—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power; Only Murders in the Building; The Boys; and Daisy Jones and The Six.
Every year, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest streaming hits. The free, one-day event includes behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.
If you missed it, don’t fret—you can watch all the panels right now for free without registering for anything. Simply click the show title to see the video!
Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Panelists: Ron Bochar & Mathew Price
Amazon’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power
Panelists: Robby Stambler & Damian Del Borrello
Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Amazon’s The Boys
Panelists: Wade Barnett
Amazon’s Daisy Jones and The Six
Mathew Waters, CAS
Lindsey Alvarez, CAS