Watch Every Panel from ‘Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023’ Free!

Meet the audio teams behind streaming’s biggest shows—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power; Only Murders in the Building; The Boys; and Daisy Jones and The Six—in these video panels direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season!

By Mix Staff

Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023

New York, NY (August 16, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny and moderator Jennifer Walden as they talk with the audio teams behind streaming’s biggest shows—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power; Only Murders in the Building; The Boys; and Daisy Jones and The Six.

Every year, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest streaming hits. The free, one-day event includes behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

If you missed it, don’t fret—you can watch all the panels right now for free without registering for anything. Simply click the show title to see the video!

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Panelists: Ron Bochar & Mathew Price

‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

Amazon’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Robby Stambler & Damian Del Borrello

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Inside The Sound Of ‘The Boys’ - mix sessions

Amazon’s The Boys

Panelists: Wade Barnett

Daisy Jones and The Six - mix sessions

Amazon’s Daisy Jones and The Six

Mathew Waters, CAS

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS

