VIDEO: Inside the Sound and Scoring of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

New York, NY (August 17, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny as he talks with scoring mixer Alan DeMoss, re-recording mixer Penny Harold, re-recording mixer Andy Lange and production mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, about their work on Hulu’s smash hit comedy, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Alan DeMoss — Scoring Mixer

Alan DeMoss is an Emmy award-winning mixer, songwriter, producer and composer based in Southern California. He has worked in the film and music industries for over a decade, and has written, produced or mixed music for many projects, including This Is Us (2016), Only Murders In The Building (2021), and Your Place Or Mine (2023). He has produced several Emmy-nominated songs, including “The Forever Now” (Mandy Moore), which reached number one on the iTunes charts. DeMoss has worked with many artists, both nationally and internationally, including Timothy B. Schmidt (Eagles), The Beach Boys, Gold Fields and Brett Dennen. When not working on TV and movie projects, he is writing and producing songs for artists all over the world.

Penny Harold — Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange — Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Lange grew up in East Grand Rapids, Michigan and studied audio and music production at Michigan State University. He started in audio postproduction in 2008 and through the years, also honed his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter and music producer. Some of his other recent re-recording mixing credits include Beef and Arcane: League of Legends, both on Netflix.

Joseph White Jr., CAS — Production Mixer

Joseph White Jr has been a professional audio engineer for film and television for over three decades, He is a member of IATSE Local 52 in New York, as well as a member of the Cinema Audio Society. He has been nominated for five Emmy awards for sound mixing, and has also been nominated for the Cinema Audio Society Award for sound mixing three times. Having a background in film production, audio recording and music composition, he enjoys the creative process that comes with every project.