Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (February 5, 2024)—The Recording Academy has announced the winners of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Recent studies in the US and the UK show that women are still woefully under-represented in the music industry, especially behind the control room glass—but going into this year’s Grammy Awards, it seemed likely that female artists, at least, would have a good night. SZA topped the nominations list with nine, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét had seven nominations each, and boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift each had six nominations.

On the night, women dominated, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish (along with brother Finneas O’Connell), Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monét taking home the so-called Big Four awards: album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist, respectively. Female-led projects also won the best album awards in many of the genre categories, too, including pop vocal (Swift’s Midnights), alternative music (boygenius’ The Record), rock (Paramore’s This Is Why), progressive R&B (SZA’s SOS), R&B (Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II) and country (Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country).

Swift’s record-breaking fourth win for album of the year puts her ahead of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, the only other artists to have won the category three times. Accepting the award, Swift brought her engineer, Laura Sisk, along with producer Jack Antonoff and fellow artist and Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey to the stage with her. Serban Ghenea became the first person, never mind first artist, to win album of the year five times as an engineer/mixer on Midnights.

Antonoff won his third consecutive award for producer of the year, non-classical, equaling Babyface’s dominance in the mid-1990s and becoming only the second musician to win the category three times in a row.

This year’s engineering and production winners are:

Record of the Year

Flowers — Miley Cyrus. Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson, producers; Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Midnights — Taylor Swift. Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part of the Band (The 1975) (S)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Rumble — Skrillex, Fred again & Flowdan. BEAM, Elley Duhé, Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Pop Dance Recording

Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue. Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer

Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot — Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Historical Album

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Jaguar II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Best Remixed Recording

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) — Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

Best Immersive Audio Album

The Diary of Alicia Keys — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Contemporary American Composers — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)

Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)

Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions by Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)

Sirventés – Music from the Iranian Female Composers Association (Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson, Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)

Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Best Classical Compendium

Passion For Bach and Coltrane — Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers