Bravo Ocean’s New Suite Opens with Origin

Atlanta, GA (August 4, 2022)—Atlanta-based multi-room hybrid facility Bravo Ocean Studios has launched its new Ocean Suite, a flagship room featuring a Solid State Logic Origin 32-channel analogue in-line mixing console.

Nick Chahwala, a producer, musician and songwriter whose years in the recording industry include working with the likes of T.I., Mariah Carey, Gym Class Heroes and Katy Perry, with whom he was Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year in 2011, established Bravo Ocean in 2014. Chahwala was not initially aware of the Origin when selecting a mixing console for the Ocean Suite, he says. “But as soon as I saw it, I said, ‘That’s the one!’ I’m a marketing guy as well, so design is a big thing for me, and it’s such a sleek and beautiful design. Origin is very modern but still has a very analog, old-school soul — and that met with what we wanted to do at the studio.”

​The center section of the Ocean Suite’s Origin houses a 500 series rack. “There’s so much customization I can do,” he says. “Some days I’ll be mastering, so I’ll put my mastering modules right into the rack and they look like they’re part of the SSL. Other days, if we’re doing live sessions, I’ll move those out of the way and fill it with the SSL 611DYN E Series dynamics modules, so it matches the EQs. But the next guy might want something else, so he can bring his rack, we can disconnect ours, and put his in.”

Ocean Suite’s interior design is the vision of Swedish designer Ulrika Lindström — Chahwala’s wife, who is also a recording artist — while Vintage King’s James Good consulted on the new room’s complement of audio equipment, which includes a custom Augspurger monitoring system manufactured by Symphonic Acoustics, who also collaborated on the studio’s acoustics.

Since opening, the room has hosted projects with Amazon Music, Adidas, Netflix, Legendary, Rolling Stone, RapTV, HBO and Jordin Sparks as well as ADR sessions for the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta.