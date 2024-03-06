Calrec to Launch New Argo-S Console Variant at NAB

Las Vegas, Nev. (March 5, 2024)—Calrec, which is celebrating 60 years in business this year, will showcase its new reduced-height Argo-S IP-native audio mixing console at the 2024 NAB Show.

The new Argo-S variant combines the meter bridge and touch UI into a single row of displays. Users may switch between Calrec Assist full Web UI and full meters on any section, on-the-fly. It maintains Argo’s everything-from-everywhere ethos of flexibility, customization, ergonomics, resilience and multi-user workflows in a form factor that will fit in the tightest of environments, or as a drop-in replacement for smaller consoles.

The new variant is also suitable for applications where low-profile or better line-of-sight over the surface is required. Like its larger Argo siblings, each 12-fader wide section is fully independent in terms of processing capabilities, path control access, power supplies and connectivity, meaning there is no reliance on any individual section.

The Argo platform won Product of the Year at NAB 2023. Calrec’s Argo Q and the Argo S model represent a new approach to audio mixing, the company says, with a flexible control philosophy that breaks the traditional geographic tie lines between processing and control.

Argo is fully modular with interchangeable hardware panels and uses Calrec’s Assist UI at its core. This means that whether an operator is working on physical hardware panels or on a remote GUI, the user interface is both familiar and easy to drive. The modular panel system encourages broadcasters to adapt surface hardware to meet their unique requirements, with two mid-level rows of interchangeable panels on the larger Argo Q model, and one mid-level row on the Argo S model.

Also being featured at NAB this year is Calrec’s ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a smaller, more powerful and cost-effective ST2110 version of the ImPulse. ImPulse1 is a compact 1U solution, with an optional second core for redundancy, and a new 128 input channel DSP pack offering entry-level pricing.

Calrec’s Type R modular, expandable IP mixing system will also be demonstrated at the show. The system ties in with Calrec’s Assist for mixing in the cloud and integrates with station automation systems like Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite, according to the company.