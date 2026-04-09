Telos and ip-studio to Demo Studio Zero at NAB 2026

Telos Alliance will demonstrate a combination of the brand’s virtualized products and cloud-based workflows in conjunction with partner ip-studio and its Studio Zero ecosystem.

Cleveland, OH (April 9, 2026)—At NAB 2026, Telos Alliance will demonstrate a combination of the brand’s virtualized products and cloud-based workflows in conjunction with partner ip-studio and its Studio Zero ecosystem.

First introduced at the 2023 NAB Show, Studio Zero has evolved into a completely virtual, cloud-hosted studio, merging a suite of Telos Alliance products with ip-studio’s automation and workflow management software. The Telos VXs VoIP broadcast phone system, Axia Altus virtual mixing console, Telos Infinity VIP virtual intercom platform, Omnia Forza and Enterprise 9s audio processors, and ip-studios’ own playout and automation platform are all managed locally from a single UI controlling ip-studios’ collection of ip-suite centralized software.

“When we introduced Studio Zero at the NAB Show three years ago, we knew that many of our mutual customers understood the advantages of an end-to-end cloud-based workflow,” says Jérôme Gahery, ip-studio owner and president. “We also understood that in order for it to work, we needed a single solution to merge and manage each individual product and function. Since then, Studio Zero has evolved from an idea to a mature and proven platform that delivers on the promised benefits of a full studio in the cloud.”

“The long-understood definition of a studio as a purpose-built space filled with familiar hardware products is being challenged by forward-thinking broadcasters more than ever before,” said Cam Eicher, Telos Alliance executive vice president of audio production. “Seeing how our colleagues at ip-studio have elegantly integrated our virtualized products with their software management layer to make a cloud-based studio a practical and powerful option has been very rewarding.”