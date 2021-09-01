Maxi Jazz Takes KRK to Jamaica

Maxi Jazz, lead vocalist of British electronic band Faithless, has been using KRK monitors in his project studio in London.

Jamaica (September 1, 2021)—English musician, rapper, singer-songwriter and DJ Maxi Jazz, lead vocalist of British electronic band Faithless, has been using KRK monitors in his project studio in London and his Jamaica-based home studio.

“I first came across KRK in Jamaica in 2005 while looking for some monitors for my room in my mum’s house in Kingston,” says Maxi Jazz. “They came highly recommended, so I took a chance, made the purchase, and have been using them ever since.”

The bass response of KRK’s Rokit G4 studio monitors works for Maxi Jazz’s unique voice and aligns perfectly with Faithless’ sound. “My love of reggae and hip-hop music means that it’s critical I get an accurate bass response to keep me in check while mixing,” he adds. “Also, my voice is low and deep, so mid-range accuracy is key. This sweet spot is lacking in a lot of other nearfield monitors that seem to be present in many studios.”

Whether Maxi Jazz is mixing for Faithless in his project studio in London or working on his own tracks in his Jamaica-based home studio, he uses Rokits for his work. “All of the demos created in my 48-track SSL studio in Jamaica and my — much more basic — setup in London have incorporated KRKs,” says Maxi Jazz.

Maxi Jazz, who resides by the ocean in Jamaica, noted the durability of his Rokit G4s in humid climates. “We moved to a property by the sea and my KRK Rokits have stood up incredibly well to the salty, corrosive environment — it’s really impressive.”