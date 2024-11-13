Major Seven Flies the Flag for His Favorite Monitors

Atlanta, GA (November 13, 2024)―Multi-platinum record producer, songwriter and musician Omar Walker, better known as Major Seven, takes his favorite monitors with him wherever he goes, especially Jamaica.

“KRK speakers are very integrated into Jamaican studios since the color scheme is similar to the Jamaican flag, which is black, yellow, and green,” he says. “They are great quality, versatile speakers. My KRKs are always able to provide a creative solution to any problems I may have.”

Major Seven is involved in several projects across the Caribbean, particularly in Jamaica and other islands. For these, he relies on his KRK GoAux mobile monitoring system and KNS 8402 studio headphones. He has also recently acquired ROKIT Generation Five studio monitors, the newest addition to the brand’s product line.

Major Seven’s journey in the music industry began under the mentorship of R&B legend Keith Sweat, culminating in a pivotal moment when he produced “The Devil Is a Lie,” featuring Jay-Z, the lead single from Rick Ross’s sixth studio album, Mastermind. He has also collaborated with artists including Future, Rihanna, DJ Khaled and DJ Snake, earning numerous Gold and Platinum certifications from the RIAA.

“Since I can set them up anywhere, the KRK GoAux have been crucial to this project; they are great because I can quickly catch a vibe, prepare ideas, and get things ready for the artist,” he continues. “I’ve traveled to several places around the world for this project, and I always have the speakers with me, whether I am in Prague, London, Jamaica or somewhere else. The speakers came in handy to get that studio feel, especially when collaborating with an artist on the road. I always want to have that playback available and get the people who are in the room engaged. With the KRK GoAux, I can do that everywhere, which makes them a valuable asset.”

For Major Seven, the quality and portability of the KRK GoAux are especially important on this project. “The way you can just pack the speakers into the case is key because they don’t take up too much space. I’m one of those people who is always overpacking. I don’t know how long I’m going to end up being away, or if I’ll end up staying longer than expected. So, to be able to fit the GoAux in my suitcase and not make my luggage overweight is amazing.”