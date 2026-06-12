Pasadena’s Jose Perez Upgrades with Custom House

Nashville, TN (June 12, 2026)—Audio engineer and producer Jose Perez has a new Dolby Atmos production studio in Pasadena, Calif. designed and integrated by Custom House at Guitar Center.

A lifelong musician and veteran recording engineer, Perez operates a hybrid studio serving independent artists, film producers, content creators and broadcast clients. As demand for immersive audio and post-production grew, he partnered with Custom House at Guitar Center executive account manager Danny Fasold to create an Atmos-capable monitoring environment that delivers translation across formats while supporting future expansion.

The resulting customized solution centers around a 7.1.4 Genelec Smart Active Monitoring loudspeaker ecosystem featuring Genelec 8330A monitors for LCR, 8320A monitors for surround and height channels, and a 7350A subwoofer, all configured for Dolby Atmos production. The monitoring system integrates with Perez’s hybrid workflow, combining Universal Audio Apollo interfaces, analog outboard gear, an API The Box 2 console and Pro Tools-based music and post-production environments.

“Jose’s workflow is unique because he moves seamlessly between music production, film post-production, streaming and broadcast projects,” Fasold says. “Our goal was to create a monitoring environment that could support all of those disciplines while remaining simple to manage, easy to recalibrate and adaptable as his business continues to evolve.”

The studio’s API The Box 2 console was added in December 2025 as the centerpiece of Perez’s hybrid mixing workflow. Having long used API preamps and EQs while working at Dennis Moody Studios, Perez reportedly selected The Box 2 for its analog character, flexible routing and compact footprint, and supports both tracking-session rough mixes and final music and post-production projects.

“Danny at Custom House has been my trusted advisor for more than a decade,” Perez says. “Every major piece of equipment I’ve purchased has been through him. Whether it’s introducing me to new technologies, helping me evaluate workflow improvements or designing an Atmos system that translates accurately across formats, he’s consistently helped me make the right decisions.”