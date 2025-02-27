PMC, Custom House Set Top Pros for Mix LA

Grammy-winning pros behind immersive mixes for Chris Brown, Kid Leroi, Finneas, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and others will play back tracks, talk about their creative approach in “The Mail Room Sessions!"

Santa Monica, CA (February 27, 2025)—Top-level sponsors PMC and Custom House by GC have announced a full day of programming as they take over The Mail Room, an 11.1.6 immersive mix studio featuring PMC monitoring, as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, to be held March 8, 2025, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, Calif.

The special all-day event kicks off with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, to be held in the host facility’s 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage, followed by a full day of panels and program.

Simultaneously, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where sponsors will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies.

PMC and Custom House’s Mail Room Sessions:

11:00 – 11:45 Mixing Grammy-Winner “11:11”: Chris Brown in Dolby Atmos

Speaker: Teezio

12:00 – 12:45 Mixing St. Vincent, The Kid Laroi and Finneas in Atmos

Speaker: Matt Cerritos, Just for the Record Studio

1:00 – 1:45 Mastering SZA and Rufus du Sol in Atmos

Speakers: Dale Becker, Becker Mastering; Maurice Patist, PMC

2:00 – 2:45 Planning for Immersive From the Start

Speakers: Ryan Ulyate, J Brown

3:00 – 3:45 Mixing Kendrick Lamar and Bob Marley in Atmos

Speaker: Nick Rives, UMG

4:00 – 4:45 All Things Immersive

Speakers: Ceri Thomas (yes, that Ceri Thomas), Maurice Patist, PMC;

Nick Rives, UMG, Steve Genewick, mix engineer

*Note: All sessions moderated by Davey Rieley, Custom House

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of Breaking It Down sessions, featuring top engineers discussing the immersive mixes for records by Ray Charles, Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu and Roy Ayers, before concluding the day with a special presentation titled “The Making of Let It Die Here,” featuring hitmaking artist/songwriter/producer Linda Perry and Grammy-winning mix engineer Dave Way.

Sponsors of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II also include Sony, SSL, Kali Audio, Focal, Barefoot Audio, Advanced Systems Group, nonzero\architecture, Apogee and IK Multimedia, with more to be announced.

Please visit the event website for more details and to register.

For sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.