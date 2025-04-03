Richard Furch Debuts Carl Tatz Design Mix Room

Los Angeles, CA (April 3, 2025)—Carl Tatz Design (CTD) has completed mixManor Studios, a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos mix room for multi-platinum and Grammy-winning mix engineer Richard Furch in his home in Los Angeles.

As with all CTD MixRooms, the acoustic design of mixManor Studios is dictated by the company’s proprietary PhantomFocus Monitor (PFM) system. The room features a total of 13 PFM master reference monitors, including eleven PFM UHD-1000p Mk II passive monitors for surrounds, and two PFM UHD-1000a Mk II active monitors for the left and right channels.

Furch’s unique approach to studio workflow prioritizes a minimalist aesthetic, eschewing the traditional mixing console in favor of a small pedestal desk that accommodates only a keypad and monitor controller. This eliminates unwanted reflections and maintains a clean, uncluttered workspace. All wiring is concealed within floor troughs leading to a separate machine room.

“We installed a PhantomFocus System for Richard in his previous mixHaus facility over a decade ago and have become friends during that time, sharing a lot of the same views on audio, design aesthetics and The Musso & Frank Grill,” Tatz comments. “When he decided that he wanted to be closer to home and family in his work, CTD was able to offer perspective in choosing a new house in which we would implement a PhantomFocus MixRoom.”

“After mixing chart-topping records on a PhantomFocus system for the last 14 years, I knew I wanted Carl to design my new mixManor Studios from the ground up,” Furch says. “Starting with a space that allowed us to build optimal acoustic dimensions for a large, bright room with daylight and modern lighting design through a full room-in-room concept for excellent isolation to the outside, this space is surpassing all my expectations.

“The custom PFM UHD-1000 Mk II monitor system for stereo and full 9.1.4 Atmos is fully integrated into the design, delivering sonic excellence throughout, with exceptional translation and accurate frequency response all the way down to 25Hz. A feast for the ears and the minimalist eyes, it is a pleasure to continue my work in a space of this caliber and surroundings that make me want to create music daily.”