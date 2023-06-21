Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2023, Part 2

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened during the past year.

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order. Don’t miss Part 1 and our deep dive into the Class of 2023’s lead story on Cambridge, MA’s Q Division Studios!

Ironshore Studios • Georgetown, Grand Cayman

Jeff Hedback of HdAcoustics designed the studios within this 4,600-square-foot facility in the Cayman Islands. Here, 2,000 square feet of dedicated recording space is complemented by a spacious lounge, meeting spaces, and a private balcony overlooking Georgetown Harbor. The studio is located on the fourth level of a mixed-use building, and Hedback’s design addressed not only sound/vibration isolation from other parts of the building, but also from a nearby helipad. Studio A offers the large control room and live room pictured, featuring exceptionally expansive water views.

The control room’s geometry was modeled using BEM, ray tracing and image-source mapping methods; extensive bass trapping and the custom RPG Omniviewsor A84 diffusor array are signature parts of the studio’s sonic performance and aesthetics. The Live Room isolation shell was supplied by NM Modular Studios with HdAcoustics’ custom interior acoustics. Additional consultants on the project included architect Kozaily Designs, acoustical interiors installer Nigel Martinez and technical designer David Frangioni. The gear list includes a 72-channel SSL Duality Delta console, Genelec and Yamaha monitoring, and Pro Tools Ultimate HDX3, MTRX and Sync X systems.

Philharmonic Studios • Vernon Hills, Ill.

A recording studio refuge just a few miles from downtown Chicago, Philharmonic Studios was designed by the Russ Berger Design Group in conjunction with Melichar Architects. Owner/producer Greg Miner’s goal was to create a multiroom facility that can handle projects in any musical genre. Studio A features an API 2448 console and ATC SCM150ASL main monitors with ATC SCM0.1/15SL Pro 15-inch subwoofers.

Tracking Room A, which is spacious enough to accommodate large string and jazz ensembles, features an E-CousticSystems/pArtScience Electronic Architecture system, plus three iso booths. Meanwhile, Studio B is fitted with an ATC 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup and an Avid S6 control surface, making it well-suited for immersive mixing and mastering.

Studio C features an SSL AWS924 board and ATC SCM25A monitors, and all rooms use Pro Tools HD, making it simple for projects to migrate from one room to another.

B Production/440 Hz Records • Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

This multiroom facility, designed by Aaron Kelley and Wes Lachot of the Wes Lachot Design Group, is Mongolia’s first fully professional recording studio. The main control room features a Reflection Free Zone design and employs RPG diffusors for sonic balance.

All four walls of the live room can be quickly changed from absorptive to diffusive, adjusting the room sound to suit a wide variety of musical styles, from traditional Mongolian folk and classical to modern rock and pop music.

This flexible studio is equipped with an SSL Duality Delta 48 console; monitoring via Quested VH3208 LRC mains, Quested H108 surrounds and Quested X18 subs; Pro Tools Ultimate with Burl Mothership converters; and an array of outboard gear from API, Manley, Tegeler Audio, TC Electronic, Universal Audio and Antelope.

Malonic Records • Monterrey, Mexico

Designed by Horacio Malvicino and Fabiola Mena of the Malvicino Design Group, Malonic Records is a Dolby Atmos-integrated studio that specializes in recording, mixing and mastering.

While the live room, with its variable acoustics/wall and ceiling diffusion, can accommodate sessions of up to 10 musicians, the control room offers 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos capabilities, as well as Ocean Way Audio 2.1 loudspeakers for a variety of mixing and mastering applications.

All rooms were built with room-within-a-room architecture. Headed by studio owner Nicolas Mateo and chief engineer Pablo Garcia, the facility is also equipped with Avid Pro Tools Ultimate and MTRX Studio, a wide range of outboard gear, and a variety of new and vintage microphones, instruments and synthesizers.

The Vesper Room • Nashville, Tenn.

Carl Tatz Design and builder 2b1 Construction Inc. converted composer/engineer Chris Leon’s garage loft into a PhantomFocus 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos MixRoom Studio fitted with 11 PFM HD-1000 Master Reference Monitors. The project required careful acoustic, ergonomic and aesthetic decisions to suit Leon’s workflow in a unique footprint that includes a comfortably sized overdub booth. Studio equipment includes a Carl Tatz Edition Dual 15L workstation by Argosy, JBL Synthesis SDP-75 processor, selected outboard gear and a Yamaha C7X grand piano.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR PART 3!