Carl Tatz Design Master Reference Monitors Get Update

Nashville, TN (May 15, 2023)—Carl Tatz Design’s series of Master Reference Monitors have been upgraded with the release of new Mk II versions. Both the PFM HD-1000 monitor and PFM UHD-1000 bi-amp model have an updated passive crossover and internal cabinet refinements.

The PFM HD-1000 Mk II is also available now as an upgrade to the Mk I monitors; a PFM UHD-1000 Mk II upgrade is also available and is less involved, since no crossover replacement is necessary. In both cases, an onsite retuning is required.

All Mk II versions reportedly render a subtly more open-sounding vocal range and a tight low-mid frequency performance. Notes Carl Tatz, studio designer and creator of the PhantomFocus System and the PFM 1000 monitors series, “We’re always trying to refine all that we do, and since we now have a new PhantomFocus MixRoom lab, we have been able to test some ideas that I’ve wanted to try, and the results are the new Mk II iterations.”

The first pair of PFM HD-1000 Mk IIs were recently commissioned at Crystal Gayle’s Audio 51 Music studio located in Nashville. “I’m particularly impressed with the tighter low end and more open vocal sound compared to the previous version, which was already amazing,” comments Audio 51 Music engineer Chris Gatzimos.

Engineer/producer Ryan McFadden’s The Nest, a PhantomFocus MixRoom in Nashville, has also upgraded his PFM HD-1000s to the Mk II specifications. Upcoming HD-1000 Mk II installations include two rooms at The Panhandle House in Denton, Texas, and a new 5.1 PhantomFocus MixRoom at Cool Brick Studio in Carbondale, Colorado, outside of Aspen.