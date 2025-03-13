Harrison 32Classic Mix Strip MS—A Mix Product of the Week

Your browser is out-of-date!

Harrison has announced the 32Classic Mix Strip MS, based on the company’s flagship 32Classic recording console.

By Clive Young ⋅

New York, NY (March 13, 2025)—Harrison has announced the latest addition to its line of pro audio gear, the 32Classic Mix Strip MS. Based on the company’s flagship 32Classic recording console, the 32Classic MS is a full-featured channel strip in a 1RU chassis, combining a preamp, 4-band EQ, low-pass and high-pass filters, and output stage with fader and mix bus.

The 32Classic MS provides dedicated rear-panel mic and line inputs with separate front-panel gain controls, plus a front-panel combo input with Hi-Z/instrument and mic options.

Harrison 32Classic Mix Strip MS.
Harrison 32Classic Mix Strip MS.

The microphone preamp employs a Jensen JT-MB-CPCA transformer and can provide 70 dB of gain; 48 VDC phantom power, a -20 dB pad, phase reverse and tri-color LED metering are also provided. Balanced, rear-panel insert I/O can be switched at the front panel, with the insert point in between the input and EQ sections.

The 4-band sweep EQ features proportional Q (the Q changes based on the amount of boost or cut), with each band capable of ±10 of boost/cut. The low and high bands are shelf-type EQs but can be independently switched to bell mode.

In addition to the 4-band EQ there are low-pass and high-pass filters with a slope of 12 dB/octave, a 3dB resonant peak and a very wide range of adjustment: 160 Hz to 20 kHz for the high-pass, and 25 Hz to 3.15 kHz for the low-pass. The filters can be used in conjunction with the EQ section to tighten the low end or open up the top end without harshness. Separate in/out switches are provided for the filters and EQ.

Rear-panel connections also include pre- and post-fader channel outputs, as well as multipin mix bus connections that allow multiple units to be linked in stereo. When doing so, the panning, routing and bus-assign controls enable a stereo mix to be created, with the master unit providing level control and L/R metering for the stereo bus output, and L/R Mix output via rear-panel XLR jacks.

The Harrison 32Classic MS is available now at an MSRP of $1,999.

