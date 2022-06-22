Arranger Stevie Blacke on Recording Strings

Los Angeles, CA (June 22, 2022)—Prolific string arranger Stevie Blacke, who has worked with Timbaland, Snoop Dogg, Pink, Rhianna, Weezer, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, and on TV shows such as Saturday Night Live, American Idol and The Voice, has been opting for Mojave Audio microphones for his arrangements in the studio recently.

​Blacke’s personal orchestra consists of the typical violins, violas and cellos as well as a myriad of exotic and unusual stringed instruments that he employs for unique tonal colors. He captures all of this on his Pro Tools setup using Mojave MA-200 and 100 microphones through various favored preamps and compressors at his studio in Los Angeles.

His use of Mojave stems from a longtime friendship with Mojave Audio co-founders David Royer and Dusty Wakeman as well as a desire to inject some classic tube warmth into his otherwise largely digital setup. “I’ve been a big fan of tube mics because of that old tone and feel that you get out of them, but I wanted something modern and reliable that I could use day in and day out,” he said. “Mojave just sounds the best to me, and they work wonderfully to capture the natural sound of such a diverse array of instruments. I use them on everything.”

With all of these tonal colors at his fingertips, Blacke can match the feel of any material that he is given, be it rock, pop, hip-hop, heavy metal or soundtrack work. “It’s really important not to be too dogmatic about having ‘default’ setups because each song is different and everything, I do come back to that — what suits the song best,” he said. “I ultimately want the artist to feel like my contributions are bringing their best work forward in a way that feels honest to them. Capturing the honest tone of the instruments is a big part of that, and using Mojave helps me do that in a way that always feels right.”