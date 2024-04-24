Chris Bell Launches Mercenary Magnetics Service

Wimberley, TX (April 24, 2024)—Grammy-nominated recording, mixing and mastering engineer Chris Bell has launched Mercenary Magnetics, described as “a pioneering venture aimed at revolutionizing remote recording and mixing services for musicians worldwide.”

According to a statement from the new venture, “At the heart of our mission is the belief that every artist deserves the opportunity to record in environments that inspire them. Whether it’s a rustic cabin in the woods or a historic church with breathtaking acoustics, the company provides the tools and expertise to transform any space into a world-class recording studio. By harnessing the power of Dante recording technology, musicians can now capture their music in environments that truly reflect their artistic vision, without the constraints of traditional studio setups.”

“I’m thrilled to launch Mercenary Magnetics LLC and offer musicians a new way to capture their creativity,” says Chris Bell, founder and CEO of Mercenary Magnetics, whose credits include work with Erykah Badu, the Eagles, Don Henley and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. “Our mission is to break down barriers and provide artists with affordable access to high-quality recording and mixing services. With Mercenary Magnetics, musicians can explore new sonic landscapes and capture their music in environments that inspire them.”

The company’s recording equipment complement includes 32 channels of Rupert Neve Designs Class A preamps with mastering-grade converters. The company says that Dolby Atmos mixing is at the center of its offering.