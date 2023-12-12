Inside Avid Pro Tools Sketch: Matt Lange on ‘That Sonic Drop Sound’

With a resume that includes trailer sound design for movies such as Blade Runner 2049 and Ready Player One, as well as production on Thirty Seconds to Mars’ America, Matt Lange, Head of Audio Content at Avid, is well-suited to deliver content to Sketch. Here, he talks about Sonic Drop and what might be coming next.

I just want to give users exciting sounds that inspire them. My background drifts quite esoterically at times between electronic music and rock, film music and sound design, so I aim to bring something that’s a bit more unique to the table. The identity of Sketch itself is dependent on content, so my goal is to give users material that ignites ideas, material they can really use in the intention of making them fall in love with making music. That all comes from my ethos as an artist at the end of the day.

The Eventide H90 Drums are a great example of this. When I came on board at Avid last year, one of the first calls I made was to Eventide, as they are longtime friends and I’ve had a rather torrid love affair with their hardware for nearly 20 years. Eventide H90 Drums, one of the first sample packs we released, was created mostly by feeding drum machines into an Eventide H90, which is such a stunning effects unit.

Elektron Syntakt Beats followed a similar intent, as I’ve adored Elektron drum machines since seeing Autechre perform in Washington, D.C., in 2008 using nothing but two Machinedrums and Monomachines. The Syntakt, being Elektron’s newest drum machine, is just incredible in both the sound it offers and the sequencing, which is unparalleled.

Noise Engineering Modular Motifs is a melodic sample pack created using a number of Noise Engineering’s Eurorack oscillators, which have such a unique timbre to them and are some of my favorite pieces of gear. There’s clearly a theme here of third-party partnerships, and it’s very much by design. I want to give our users sounds that they often don’t have access to, first and foremost. Modular synths, Eventide and Elektron gear are not cheap, and often out of reach of musicians and budding producers who might not be professionals yet, but the sounds they make are amazing. On top of that, having a platform like Avid to expose users to gear that I personally love is such a luxury for me.

At the end of the day, I find myself often creating sounds that I want to use myself. If it inspires me, then I believe it’ll inspire others. Sonic Drop allows me to venture down a number of different paths to create new sounds, and by proxy, quite a bit of that filters down to Sketch.