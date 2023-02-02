She’s Getting Bratty with Rokit

Los Angeles, CA (February 2, 2023)―Moa Munoz, bassist for Olivia Rodrigo and Indonesian singer/songwriter NIKI, is currently making plans for her teaching and sound-for-picture projects at her L.A. studio, which is outfitted with KRK Rokit 7 G4 studio monitors.

The Swedish bassist, who has a degree from the Musician’s Institute and touring experience with the indie band Bay Ledges, says of her studio, “This is where I write and teach, where I record my vocals and scream my lungs out. I wanted monitors that would be completely accurate; when I write music for film and television, it’s a lot of fun, bouncy basslines mixed with my super bratty, confident vocals. The Rokits give me a very true sound every single time. Whether I pull up my vocals here or in a different studio, I know they’ll be accurate.”

Even when she’s on the road, Munoz doesn’t want to slow down her mixing work, she says. “I’m a workaholic, and I love what I do. I don’t always write as much when I’m on tour, but I still have my gear with me. I will usually bring my MESA Subway D-350 ultra-compact bass amp and 2×10 Subway diagonal bass cabinet; the head is so compact that it’s easy for me to bring wherever. But even if I can’t travel with that amp, one great thing about my Rokits is that the sound quality holds up in the low-end to practice bass: it’s awesome.

“When I’m on tour, I’ll only bring a very basic set-up because I still need to be able to meet short deadlines and set up in a hotel room or in the back of the bus. I’m looking forward to trying out the KRK GoAux portable monitor system for that exact reason.”

After wrapping another tour of rumbly, pop-rock shows, Munoz reflects on her journey as an artist. “It really feels like everything has come full circle for me,” she says. “One of my earliest introductions to music was seeing Mötley Crüe live in concert, with Nikki Sixx shredding on a Gibson Thunderbird bass. After moving to the U.S. as a broke college student, I was using old, gifted KRK Rokit 5 studio monitors. Now, I have my very own Thunderbird, which my tech Skitch and I are so pumped to take on tour, and I’m able to rely on my brand-new KRK Rokits for my professional production work. I’m just super excited to work with such iconic brands from such an amazing company ― the 15-year-old in me is screaming! To now be a part of the Gibson and KRK family is so cool.”