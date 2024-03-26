KRK Debuts ROKIT Generation Five Studio Monitors

Nashville, TN (March 26, 2024)―While KRK makes a number of popular studio monitors, it’s ROKIT line may well be its best-known, and the arrival of its latest edition in the form of the Generation Five line will be welcomed by the brand’s adherents. Sporting five, seven, and eight-inch models, the refresh brings with it a new tweeter design, multiple DSP voicing modes and a revamped LCD.

The three voicing modes include Mix Mode, which offers a flat frequency and phase response intended for mixing, mastering, and critical listening; Create Mode, designed for writing, producing, and casual listening; and Focus Mode, for use when analyzing vocals, instruments and their placement within the midrange band.

Additionally, the monitors offer 25 DSP boundary and tuning EQ combinations, designed to help minimize and correct problems in a variety of acoustic environments. Also on-board is the newly designed tweeter, which features a highly damped acoustic silk dome diaphragm for improved phase performance and an extended frequency range (up to 40 kHz). The monitors’ refreshed, amber-colored LCD DSP interface allows users to access the calibration process with new tuning options. The monitors also feature woven Kevlar aramid fiber cone woofers, and Class D power amplifiers.

Intended for plug-and-play use, each pair of monitors also comes with a set of isolation wedges, while integrated mounting points allow them to be used with wall/ceiling mount solutions. Each pair also comes standard with the protective grille installed, while an additional faceplate option without the grille is included to accommodate aesthetic preferences.

The ROKIT 5 Generation Five powered studio monitor runs $199, while the ROKIT 7 lands at $269 and the ROKIT 8 is $319.