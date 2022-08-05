Voice Actor Gets Animated About Microphones

Voice over artist Debi Derryberry shares her insights into not only her mics of choice but also making the profession work as part of one's lifestyle.

Los Angeles, CA (August 5, 2022)—Debi Derryberry, the voice behind animated characters in film, television and video games such as The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Crash Bandicoot and Toy Story, has made the Mojave Audio MA-301FET and MA-50 a part of her toolkit.

​Derryberry typically works out of her private home studio and utilizes a Mojave MA-301FET through an Apollo Twin interface for much of her recording needs. Being fluent in audio production came naturally to her as a musician, but doing so, she says, is a critical skill for anyone to develop looking to break into voice acting.

“In the last decade, it’s very much part of the work to know how to use a DAW, know how to record and edit quickly, and have a professional home recording setup,” she said. “For anyone who wants to do this, learning the technical aspects of the work and having technology you can trust will help you deliver when you are auditioning for a part or perfecting a performance.”

She continued, “I tried out several microphones for my home studio before I fell in love with the MA-301FET. Developing a relationship with it gave me total confidence in what I’m recording. It can handle all the extremes — both loud and soft — of acting for animation and has really become an all-rounder for me.”

In addition to working from home, Derryberry also often finds herself working from the road, taking auditions out of hotel rooms or other temporary locations. To do so, she utilizes the compact setup of a Mojave MA-50 and CEntrance interface, and improvises a recording space using a child-sized tent for privacy and blankets for sound isolation. Contrary to seeing this as an inconvenience, she says that this fuels a process that has ultimately become a lifestyle for her, and enjoying these small challenges is what makes the work worthwhile.

“You have to love all of it — auditioning, connecting with people, building these characters, making the recordings work on the road — all of it,” she said. “The reward is being able to fuel your passion for performing and making a living out of doing what you love.”