Electro-Voice ZLX G2 Portable Loudspeakers Debut

After 10 years and 1 million-plus units delivered, EV has launched the next generation of its ZLX loudspeakers.

Burnsville, MN (February 29, 2024)—Electro-Voice has unveiled the ZLX G2 portable loudspeaker line, ushering in the second generation of the ZLX series with 8”, 12” and 15” two-way models in both powered and passive versions.

Compared to the original line, the new G2 offerings have increased the maximum SPL to 129 dB (ZLX-15P-G2). The woofer and compression driver in each ZLX G2 model are coupled to a patented SST (Signal Synchronized Transducers) ported waveguide, said to aid low-frequency extension and deliver even vertical and horizontal coverage across all frequencies.

Efficient 1000 W Class-D power amplifier modules feature an integrated four-channel, three-input digital mixer with high-quality effects. The mixer includes two XLR/TRS combo jacks and provides 24 V phantom power and Hi-Z compatibility. The mixer also includes pro features such as automatic feedback suppression, ducking, compression, loudspeaker delay settings and more.

System modes include Music, Live, Speech, Club and FRFR (full range, flat response), the last of which offers a flat/neutral frequency response so as to accommodate modeling processors and guitar cab simulators better. Powered ZLX G2 loudspeakers also contain subwoofer presets that adjust for both gain and time alignment. Additional high pass (HP) filters are available in the DSP for increased compatibility.

All loudspeaker and mixer functions can be remote-controlled and monitored using the Electro-Voice QuickSmart Mobile app, available for iOS and Android. The app allows pairing and grouping of up to six Bluetooth-equipped Electro-Voice portable loudspeakers. Users can wirelessly pair and link to two ZLX G2 loudspeakers in a stereo setup using Bluetooth true wireless stereo streaming.

A choice of mounting accessories is available to permanently install ZLX G2 models: a “U” style wall bracket allows 12” and 15” models to be either vertically or horizontally mounted; a long-arm pole-mount style wall bracket for the 12” and 15” versions allows vertical mounting with tilt adjustment; a short-arm pole-mount-style wall bracket for the 8” version allows vertical mounting. Slipcovers are available for all model sizes.