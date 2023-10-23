Moises Voice Studio Debuts

Moises Voice Studio uses AI to let singers license models of their voices to producers and other content creators.

Salt Lake City, UT (October 23, 2023)—AI music technologies company Moises, based in the US and Brazil, has launched Voice Studio, which enables singers to license their voice models to producers and other content creators.

Launching with “11 top-quality professional voices,” according to a company statement, Moises’s AI-powered voice modeling tool can be used to transform a creator’s voice into that of any singer in its library. Producers pitching songs to labels, artists or others can tap into a variety of voices—ranging in tone, timbre and pitch—to better convey their creative vision for their tracks to potential collaborators.

According to the software company, Moises is aiming to take an artist-centric approach to responsible use of AI-powered voice modeling technology—one that creates new monetization opportunities for vocalists while adding a different music creation feature to the producer’s toolbox.

Moises’ suite of AI technologies powers its app that allows musicians to isolate or remove parts of a song, such as vocals and guitars, recognize chords, transcribe lyrics and detect beats. The musician-focused Moises app is said to have over 20 million registered users and has been localized into more than 30 languages.