Inside The Sound of ‘The Guilty’

Presented by Netflix.
Director Antoine Fuqua has returned with The Guilty, a tense thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal where the soundtrack plays an especially important role in driving the minute-by-minute action surrounding a 911 call. Spoiler alert: All is not as it seems.
The film, a remake of the Danish flick Den Skyldige, was shot in 11 days, and became an instant worldwide hit for Netflix when released in September, watched by 69 million households in in its first 28 days on the streamer.
Moderator: Jennifer Walden, Journalist
Panelists:
Mandell Winter, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
David Esparza, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer
Ed Novick, Production Sound Mixer.