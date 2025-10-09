Production Sound Mixer Meets RF Challenges of Fallon Reality Show

New York, N.Y.—Veteran production sound mixer Bryan Dembinski is using a comprehensive Lectrosonics RF system on the unscripted reality series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, which recently premiered on NBC.

Known for his expertise in building large-scale competition and docu-follow reality series, Dembinski reportedly selected Lectrosonics for its reliability, ease of integration and efficiency in a demanding production environment that combines stage, control truck and mobile shooting across New York City. The show presents significant audio challenges due to its scope, diverse filming locations and RF complexity.

Dembinski’s workflow for On Brand requires 12 matching audio packages and 24 tracks of wireless audio. “The production demands seamless transitions between a main stage, a control truck and various outdoor locations across the New York City area, all while maintaining consistent control and multi-tracking capabilities,” he explained. “Lectrosonics was not only the easiest choice, it was the only choice given the project’s budget, tight timeline and the availability of rental equipment.”

For the “On Brand” production, Dembinski’s Lectrosonics kit includes four interconnected Venue 2 modular receiver systems. Each ENG bag is equipped with two DCR822s digital receivers, and some bags also feature DSR4 and SRc digital receivers blended in to meet specific needs. SMQv UHF transmitters and UCR 411a compact receivers are utilized for camera hops.

A critical tool for Dembinski in navigating the show’s complex New York RF requirements is Lectrosonics Wireless Designer software, which he integrated with the Venue 2 receivers. “With Wireless Designer, I can quickly get a handle on location scans. If things need to change, being able to look at real-time spectrum data is really nice,” Dembinski noted. “Wireless Designer accomplishes 90% of what I’ve learned about wireless coordination in my 15 years of experience,” making the process “so much easier.” This capability allows his crew to quickly set up control rooms and rapidly deploy frequency changes when needed.