Deadline for Mix’s Best of Show Awards Extended to April 10!

Due to strong demand, the Best of Show entry deadline has been extended, giving you additional time to submit your product and take advantage of this opportunity.

Due to strong demand, the entry deadline has been extended, giving you additional time to submit your product and take advantage of this opportunity.

The Best of Show Awards at the NAB Show recognize the most innovative technology on the show floor and put your product in front of leading industry publications, decision-makers and buyers.

The Best of Show 2026 award is for those exhibiting at the NAB Show, acknowledging the very best products on display at this year’s convention. These awards, from the industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There is a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our award brands, which include not only Mix, but also TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology and IT Pro.

ENTRY FEES: $650.00 per entry

EXTENDED ENTRY DEADLINE: 23:59 PST on Friday, April 10

This is your chance to gain industry recognition, increase your visibility at the show and extend the impact of your NAB launch.

Don’t miss the opportunity to have your innovation reviewed by experts and showcased across trusted industry brands.

For any questions, please reach out to [email protected].